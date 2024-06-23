Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 233 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 287,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,436,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

