Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average is $282.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.