Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.