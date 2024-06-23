Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

