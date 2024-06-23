Symbol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,118.99 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $115.41 million and approximately $177,118.99 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,347,522,031 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,241,880 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

