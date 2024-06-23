Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.49 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.49 billion and $395,853.73 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11975736 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $583,553.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

