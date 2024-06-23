DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.56 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. DEI has a total market cap of $92.56 million and $0.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00115604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

