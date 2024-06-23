Jet Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,141.41 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $132,141.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00076746 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00172929 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,000.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.