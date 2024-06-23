Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.85 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Ethereum has a market cap of $427.16 billion and $6.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,493.44 or 0.05435685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,958 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.