Fei USD Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $39,312.58 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00076746 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96643316 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $37,265.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.