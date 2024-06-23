ARPA (ARPA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.89 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. ARPA has a market cap of $68.84 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04808864 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,682,332.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

