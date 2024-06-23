Prom (PROM) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $150.60 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00012840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00076746 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.46825795 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,038,247.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

