Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,564 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

