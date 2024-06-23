Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,219 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after buying an additional 411,480 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $193.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total value of $109,586.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,586 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.