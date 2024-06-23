Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,009 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $640.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $661.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.01.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

