Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Hecla Mining worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.17 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

