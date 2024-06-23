Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

