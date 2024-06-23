CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.96 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

