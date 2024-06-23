Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,271 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

