Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of Getty Realty worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

