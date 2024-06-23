Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DE opened at $375.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.