Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,107 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

