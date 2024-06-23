Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

