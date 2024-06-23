Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.23% of Terreno Realty worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

