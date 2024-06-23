Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Repligen worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

