Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

