RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of RPM International worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in RPM International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

