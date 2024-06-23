Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

