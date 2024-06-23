Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.78

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and traded as low as $26.98. Vinci shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 102,545 shares trading hands.

Vinci Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9262 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

