Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $108.23

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.23 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.36). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36), with a volume of 17,542 shares.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -509.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Flowtech Fluidpower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s payout ratio is -952.38%.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

