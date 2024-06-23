Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.60. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 9,579 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.4724 dividend. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

