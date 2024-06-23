VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.08. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 147,500 shares.

VPR Brands Stock Down 29.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

