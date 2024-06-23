E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,110.74

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,110.74 and traded as low as C$1,096.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,096.00, with a volume of 1,283 shares traded.

E-L Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,110.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,064.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 EPS for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

About E-L Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

