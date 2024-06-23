TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.17

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.17 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 662,592 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £204.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.36.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

