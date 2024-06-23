John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.10

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.78. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 35,329 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

