John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.37

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $13.20. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 20,285 shares traded.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
