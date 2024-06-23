John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.37

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $13.20. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 20,285 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 148.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 309,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

