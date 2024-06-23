Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

