Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

