Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,930 shares of company stock worth $46,446,212 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

