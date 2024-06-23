SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 839.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 261,036 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

