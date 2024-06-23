Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 10,980 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

