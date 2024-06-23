Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Power Integrations worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,094 shares of company stock worth $3,443,600 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

