Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 217,838 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 217,838 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 5.46% of Chuy’s worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of CHUY opened at $25.61 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $441.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

