SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.62

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $620.11 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00076746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61527476 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $65,253,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

