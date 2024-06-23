WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,690.66

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $30,690.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00115604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.