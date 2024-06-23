Mina One Day Volume Reaches $8.33 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Mina has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $616.47 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,169,633,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,291,774 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,169,585,773.8400393 with 1,123,175,745.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55509341 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,123,781.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

