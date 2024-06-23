Internet Computer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.43 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $40.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00012631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00038838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,017,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,393,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.