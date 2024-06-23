Wedmont Private Capital Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

