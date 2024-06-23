Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 25,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 66,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

