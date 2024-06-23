Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 21,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Thales Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Thales Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Featured Stories

